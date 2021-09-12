Russians In Kerala & TN Cast Votes For Parliamentary Polls At Honorary Consulate, Chennai

At least 15 Russians including tourists and residents in Kerala, flocked the Honorary Consulate of the Russian Federation in Kerala's capital city to cast their votes to elect the deputies in the State Duma of the Federal Assembly of Russia. According to ANI, around 50 people from Russia, including tourists, are currently staying in Kerala, of which 15 of them turned up at the Honorary Consulate to cast their vote.

It is worth mentioning that the parliamentary election in Russia will be held in three phases between September 17 and 19. Speaking to ANI, Consul Sergey Lagutin, Russian consulate, Chennai, informed that the voting for Russian technicians working in the Kudankulam Nuclear Power plant in southern Tamil Nadu was conducted on Saturday.

"We have an election to the State Duma of Russian Federation to the lower chamber of Russian Parliament. The main day of the election is September 19. In Southern India, it is generally held in Chennai. But due to COVID, it is difficult for Russian citizens to come. So we decided to have several preliminary vote campaigns. This is the fourth one in Thiruvananthapuram," he added.

"Most of the Russian citizens feel that they have to participate in the voting, which is encouraging," he said.

Further, he added more people could not exercise their vote in view of the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic in the state.

Voting will be held in Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai and Kolkata in the coming days: Nair on Russian polls

"Today I come here to give my voice, as the election next week is special for my country Russia. Our voting matters as we decide which people should go to the government," said Mariya Borisova, a Russian Citizen.

Another Russian citizen, Elvira, a tourist who has been in Kerala for one and a half years for Ayurveda treatment, said, "I am from Kazan city in Russia. I came here for Panchakarma treatment in Kerala. So this election came and I came to cast my vote. It is exciting as I was able to meet so many Russians today."

Meanwhile, Ratheesh C Nair, Honorary Consul of the Russian Federation, said that the ballots would be collected and sent to the Consulate in Chennai, from where it will be sent to Russia via the diplomatic bag. "The voting will be held in Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai and Kolkata in the coming days," Nair added.

(With inputs from ANI)

(Image: ANI)