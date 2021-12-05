Sabarimala Temple Continues To Witness Heavy Rush Amid Omicron Scare In Kerala

The pilgrimage to Kerala's Sabarimala temple continued on Saturday, with over 42,354 visitors booking online to pay their respects. According to the Kerala government, 27840 pilgrims visited the temple on Friday, and 42,354 people had made reservations for Saturday's 'darshan.' Per the administration, police will permit pilgrims to access the temple after sanitisation and provide masks to those who require them.

From December 9 to the end of the Mandala-Makaravilakku (Makar Sankranti) festival, the virtual queue for Sabarimala's hill shrine is nearly full. According to the state administration, around 45,000 people per day will be able to have darshan, with 40,000 receiving it through a virtual queue system and 5,000 receiving it through spot booking. Sabarimala's Lord Ayyappa temple has opened for Mandala-Makaravilakku, which will last two months. Mandala pooja will be held at the temple until December 26.

Sabarimala temple: Heavy rush of pilgrims continue

For the Makaravilakku festival, the temple will reopen on December 30 and darshan will be permitted until January 20. Since direct anointing is not permitted, the Devaswom Board has set up separate counters to collect ghee for anointing from pilgrims. The organisers added that devotees can get anointed ghee from the counter near Sannidhanam police station and prasadam from the prasadam counters using the receipts they obtain from the counters. Spot booking is an option in addition to the virtual queue booking method. Through spot booking, a maximum of 5,000 individuals per day are allowed to attend.

The Sabarimala Temple is in the Perinad Village, Pathanamthitta district, Kerala, India, on Sabarimala Hill, which is part of the Periyar Tiger Reserve. It is one of the world's most popular annual pilgrimage locations. It has an estimated 40 to 50 million worshippers attending each year. The temple is devoted to Ayyappan, also known as Dharma Shasta, a Hindu Brahmachari deity who is said to be the son of Shiva and Mohini, Vishnu's feminine form. The temple is located among eighteen hills at an elevation of 1260 metres (4,134 feet) above sea level, surrounded by mountains and deep forests. Each of the hills surrounding Sabarimala has a temple.

With inputs from ANI

Image: ANI