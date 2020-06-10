Sadar Bazaar Pulls Its Shutters Up For Business, Shopkeepers Face Brunt Of Migrant Exodus

After remaining with its shutters closed for more than two and a half months, the market eventually saw the light of the day on Wednesday. The wholesaler hub of the national capital, Sadar Bazaar opened for business post a lengthy struggle of de-sealing the market. Lockdown certainly has been very soft on all the market complexes across Delhi but on this one as it came in the containment zone. The trader association had to run from pillar to post to get it out of the danger zone. As a result of which now this humungous market has become a buffer zone.

Most of the shopkeepers have swung into action and started their business right after the opening. But a few like Pankaj Jain of the 40-year old utensil shop which goes by the name of Baldeo Singh and son is taking his own sweet time in cleaning and prepping the shop for the pandemic.

He said, "For me, the safety of my staff and the customers is the utmost priority than the business. I would take two to three days to entirely clean the shop and make amendments in the old arrangement to make the space a no corona transmission zone. For this purpose, I've gotten sanitizers, masks and disinfectant bottles. I sprayed the entire shutter with it and also the locks. I'll tweak the sitting area of the shop a bit to maintain social distancing among the customers."

'Sadar Bazaar is certainly going to face the brunt of the exodus'

Upon asking about the labour shortage, Pankaj immediately stated his ordeal. He said "I have 4 female employees and three of them have left the state. I called them to offer a hike in pay also but their reluctance is quite evident. I was previously paying them 12000/ month and now I'm ready to hike the salaries to 20000/month. I have made the offer to them. Still, the result is not affirmative. It is an extremely worrisome situation for me. Sadar Bazaar is certainly going to face the brunt of the exodus that has happened lately. I had asked for one helper from the shop adjacent to me which luckily had 4 of them."

"Also, all the shopkeepers will have to maintain the norms with stricter attitude as this market is home to a ton of illegal sellers who pour in from the nearby railway station. This is going to pave the way to something very grave. I'm scared and I don't want the shutters to be closed again as I've learnt the value of money by sitting at home with absolutely no money in hand," he further added.

Sadar Bazaar, which is home to more than 40,000 shops did not even get to implement the odd-even scheme that was in place in other markets of the capital. According to officials of the district disaster management authority, after re-demarcation, Sadar Bazar will have six containment zones. The market has been declared a buffer zone.

Senior government officials said the District Disaster Management authority and district medical team had decided to redraw the boundaries of the Sadar Bazaar containment zone to reduce the hardship of the residents and to facilitate effective implementation of disinfection drive.

(Image credits: PTI)