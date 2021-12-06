Safdarjung Hospital Doctors Boycott Emergency Duties Over Delay In NEET PG Counselling

Because of the delay in NEET PG Counselling on Monday, resident doctors at Safdarjung Hospital and the Out-Patient Department (OPD) boycotted emergency services and the Out-Patient Department (OPD). The protesters were holding banners demanding justice, as seen in the visuals.

Sunil Kumar, Director-General of Health Services, interacted with Safdarjung Hospital's protesting resident doctors, who have boycotted the hospital's emergency services. He requested that the protests be halted for a few hours.

The RML Hospital's resident doctors announced on Sunday that they have opted to boycott emergency and outpatient services as of today owing to "continuous delays in NEET PG Counselling 2021."

The Federation of Resident Doctors Association (FORDA) said on Sunday, "To mark our protest against repeated delays and postponements of the NEET-PG 2021 Counselling, we, the overburdened and exhausted Resident Doctors of the nation, began our agitation for expediting the NEET-PG 2021 Counselling and Admission process, November 27 onwards, in the form of withdrawal from OPD services."

Doctors' boycott emergency, OPD

"Following the discussion with various RDA representatives of Delhi, we have decided to escalate our agitation further and withdraw from our all services (routine as well as emergency) in healthcare institutions from December 6," it stressed.

Residents of three central hospitals - RML, Safdarjung, and Lady Hardinge - had already suspended OPD services on November 27 in protest of the persistent delays in conducting NEET-PG 2021 counselling. Following the COVID-19 pandemic, admission to several courses in NEET PG 2021 has been postponed indefinitely.

Give us today’s time. The govt is working on this issue. We are approaching Supreme Court with a plea to allow Counselling. I have been told to convey that the concerned Minister will try to talk to you: Safdarjung Hospital DG Health Services Dr Sunil Kumar pic.twitter.com/tH9AcyBoPw — ANI (@ANI) December 6, 2021

Union Min Mansukh Mandaviya to meet federation of doctors associations

According to the latest updates on the doctors' protest, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will meet with the federation of doctors associations at RML hospital in Delhi today, December 6. This strike has been going on in Delhi for the past ten days, said reports. The protest has already expanded to other regions of the country, with resident physicians staging strikes in Mumbai, reports added. The government appears to be reaching out to the Union Health Minister with an olive branch. The doctors' protest is in response to the delay in NEET counselling.

(with inputs from ANI)

Image: @gauravology91/Twitter