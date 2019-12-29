Sakinaka Fire: FIR Registered, Three Arrested For Knowingly Mishandling flammable Material

In the aftermath of the Mumbai's Saki Naka fire, an FIR has been lodged and three have been arrested for knowingly mishandling flammable substances leading to the breaking-out of fire. FIR no. 1164/19 u/s 304(2),285,286,34 IPC registered against Mathuradas Tulsiram Bhadra (45), Pratap Purushotam Gori (38), Udayalal Gauri, and Khemsingh Rajput. The massive fire has claimed two lives.

Aarti Lalji Jaiswal (25) and Piyush Dheeraj Katadiya (42) were found dead in the garment unit in the early hours of Saturday due to the fire. The bodies have been sent to Rajawadi Hospital for post-mortem. Deputy commissioner of police, Piyush Goel has said that an accidental death report has been registered in this regard adding that the search is on for people who have been reported missing in the fire.

About the massive Saki Naka fire

A massive fire had broken out at a factory in the godowns at Ashapura compound on Khairani Road in Saki Naka on Friday evening in Mumbai. As per reports, the fire broke out at 5:40 pm on December 27. 10 fire tenders and nine water tankers reached the spot immediately and the fire fighting operations to douse the fire were underway on Friday. The fire was confined to 30 to 35 godowns, where some chemicals had been stored, the officials said.

Incidents of fire breaking out are on the rise as in the last week also a fire broke out in a 12-story building in the Ghatkopar area. The firefighters had evacuated 20 people, including 15 women, from the building. As per reports, the fire had started on the fifth floor of the building. A fire official said that there was a fire at Shreeji Tower on Rajavadi Road at around 5.30 pm. Four fire engines had reached the spot immediately and the fire was doused within two hours.

Also on Sunday (December 22), a fire broke out at Labh Shrivalli building in Vile Parle, West Mumbai. The blaze erupted at around 7 pm and was confined to two to three offices on the 7th, 8th, and the 13th floor of the building. The cause of the fire was said to be a short circuit. Eight to 10 fire tenders were rushed to the Labh Shrivalli building on Bajaj Road in Vile Parle to douse the fire.

