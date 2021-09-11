Sakinaka Rape Case 'disgrace To Humanity': CM Thackeray Demands Chargesheet Within A Month

The 34-year old woman who was raped and brutally assaulted in a tempo parked in the Khairani road area of Mumbai's Sakinaka, succumbed to her injuries on Saturday. Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has convened a meeting with senior police officers, asking them to file a chargesheet in the case within a month.

Maharashtra chief secretary Sitaram Kunte, Maharashtra Director General of Police (DGP) Sanjay Pandey, Mumbai Commissioner of Police Hemant Nagrale, Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Vishwas Nagare Patil, Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Milind Bharambe, and other senior officers were present in the meet convened by the Chief Minister.

In a press release issued by CM’s office, Thackeray gave clear instructions to the officers to prepare a court case by appointing a special government prosecutor in the case from Sunday. He also directed the police to be more vigilant and take measures for the safety of women.

Moreover, the Chief Minister also said, ''it is our responsibility to deliver justice to the victim as now the case would be fast-tracked and the accused would be severely punished. He said that all forensic and electronic evidence related to the case should be properly submitted to the court.

The Chief Minister has laid down important guidelines for the police:

Police should increase their regular patrolling in crowded places.

Patrolling should be intensified and hotspots should be identified in cities where the safety of women could be compromised.

Homeless or women staying alone should be shifted to a safer place with the help of NGOs. The police should keep a close watch in such places too.

Strict attention should be noted to suspected perpetrators of sexual assault against women or those with similar backgrounds.

CCTV plays an important role during a crime, so the process of installing second phase cameras in other important places in the city should be done with immediate effect.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray ordered fast track trial in the matter and said, "The rape and subsequent death of a woman in the Sakinaka area is an act of disgrace to humanity and the perpetrator will be severely punished. In this regard, I have also spoken to the Home Minister of the state. The incident is reprehensible."

On Saturday, Mumbai Police Commissioner Hemant Nagrale while conducting a press conference had said that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been constituted to probe the case of rape and subsequent death of a woman in the Sakinaka area.

Image: PTI/Representative