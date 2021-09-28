Sakinaka Rape Case: Mumbai Police Files Chargesheet In 18 Days; Details Heinous Brutality

Mumbai Police on Tuesday filed a chargesheet before the Magistrate court in 18 days concerning the Sakinaka Rape and Murder case. As per the chargesheet, the accused attacked the victim out of 'anger'. The details of the chargesheet accessed by Republic Media Network stated that the crime wasn't a preplanned attack. The chargesheet also mentions the brutality of the attack where the victim was mutilated.

What did the chargesheet mention?

A chargesheet comprising of 300 pages was filed by the Mumbai Police with around 77 witnesses statements recorded. The statement of the watchman who called the police control, people who saw the accused and the victim together and doctors are the key witnesses in the chargesheet. According to the charge sheet, the accused knew the victim and they were close to each other. The victim did not fulfil a promise she made to the accused, after which the accused was angry with her. The accused was trying to meet her, contact her 25 days prior to the crime, but failed to. As per the chargesheet, when he saw her after 25 days, he attacked her out of anger. He used a rod like a weapon to attack her. He also inserted the rod in her private parts with such force that her intestines were pulled out, says the charge sheet.

Backdrop of the incident

The 32-year-old was allegedly raped by the 45-year-old man in Mumbai’s Sakinaka area on the intervening night of 9th and 10th September. On 10th September at around 3.30 AM, a local watchman made a call to the Mumbai Police control room reporting that a woman was brutally attacked by a man. The police team immediately reached the spot. The police drove the woman to Rajawadi Hospital in the same tempo in which she was attacked but on September 11, she succumbed to her injuries. The accused was arrested within a few hours of the incident after being identified with the help of CCTV footage. The case created an uproar regarding women safety in Mumbai.

CM Uddhav Thackeray takes note of case; urges fast-track trial

Condemning the brutal rape and murder of a woman in Sakinaka, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray announced a fast-track trial in the case, he also directed the Mumbai Police to expedite the investigations and to ensure that the chargesheet in the case is filed in a month. Mumbai Police filed the chargesheet in 18 days.

Against the backdrop of the Sakinaka rape and murder incident, Mumbai Police Commissioner Hemant Nagrale has given new orders to strengthen the safety of women in the city. Accordingly, on September 14, the Mumbai Police announced the formation of 'Nirbhaya Squad' for women safety. Among the elaborate guidelines issued to Mumbai Police, Commissioner of Police Hemant Nagrale has also directed the police force to create awareness about helpline number 103 for women safety.

Image Credits - PTI/Rep Image