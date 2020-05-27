Samba: Sikh Quarantine Facility Providing Food To 10,000 People Daily

A hundred volunteers, 19 hours, and the challenge of providing meals to 10,000 people from within Jammu and Kashmir and those from outside has become the new normal for the volunteers and members of Radha Soami Satsang Beas in Samba district. Spread across 1800 kanals, Radha Soami Satsang Beas is the biggest quarantine facility and well as the biggest langar facility in the Union Territory.

A forty-minute drive from Jammu and situated at the National Highway, Radha Soami Satsang Beas is providing meals to those who are either in quarantine or have been tested COVID-19 positive. This Langar facility has the capacity to provide food to more than 2 lakh people. Around 100 volunteers are working here round the clock to ensure no one sleeps without a meal in the quarantine facilities.

Food is being cooked keeping in view all safety protocols and social distancing norms are being followed. The food is then packed in disposable cartons and handed over to local authorities for distribution.

CP Kotwal, Sub Division Magistrate, Vijaypur said, “This quarantine centre started on March 25 with 1,600 people and some more quarantine facility. They haven’t taken anything from us. They are catering food to more than 10,000 people now and they have the capacity to cater 2.5 lakh people per day."

Care and harmony

This volunteer facility started three days after the announcement of lockdown in J&K on March 22 and has been going on since then without any delay. SDM Kotwal further added that this has been going on for the last two months and as per his assessment, they have sufficient stocks for two months.

Being a spiritual centre, Muslims who are under quarantine are being allowed to offer Namaz during and even after the end of Holy Month of Ramzan.

“They have been promoting communal harmony. Some people from the Valley who were bound to have night stay demanded Sehri and Iftaari and at times over 300 people were provided Sehri,” CP Kotwal added.

