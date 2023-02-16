Sambalpur SP Assures ‘appropriate Action’ Over Odisha LoP Pushing Woman Police Officer

The Superintendent of Police, Sambalpur assured ‘appropriate action’ will be taken in the incident of Odisha’s leader of Opposition (LoP) pushing a woman police officer.

It’s important to mention the LoP in Odisha Jaynarayan Mishra on Wednesday stirred a controversy after allegedly pushing a woman police personnel during a protest organised by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Sambalpur. However, he dismissed the allegation and counter-alleged the Inspector in-charge of Dhanupali Police Station, Anita Pradhan for pushing him. Both filed a police complaint against each other.

Odisha | It is an unfortunate incident. I've sought a report from the concerned officials. We'll take appropriate action after receiving the same: Sambalpur SP on scuffle between Odisha's LoP Jayanarayan Mishra & a woman police inspector during a protest in Sambalpur yesterday pic.twitter.com/NuJ5nwORZP — ANI (@ANI) February 16, 2023

BJP stir at Sambalpur DC office

The saffron party had organised a protest outside the District Collector’s (DC) office against the worsening of the law and order situation in the state. The lady officer Anita Pradhan claimed Mishra pushed her in the face when the BJP workers were trying to force themselves into the DC office premises.

She said when both came face to face during the commotion, LoP Mishra enquired about her and when she identified herself, he accused her of taking bribes and also called her a dacoit. “She (woman police inspector) wasn't slapped. Police were misbehaving with women BJP members. When I went to the police to ask what was the matter, one of them hurt my foot. When I didn't cross the police barricade, then how could've I pushed her? In fact, she pushed me,” said Jaynarayan Mishra.

Police association’s complaint against LoP

SP B Gangadhar said, “It is an unfortunate incident. I've sought a report from the concerned officials. We'll take appropriate action after receiving the same.”

The Odisha Police Service Association, Sambalpur chapter, has asked the DIG, Northern Range, to take action against the LoP. BJP spokesperson Lalitendu Bidyadhar Mohapatra raised the issue of the deteriorating law and order situation in the state and said a police officer killed a state minister and now a woman officer is heckling the leader of opposition. He further said the party is waiting for the CM to take action against the officer.

BJD spokesperson Shreemayee Mishra said Mishra has 14 cases filed against him including a murder charge. He is a repeat offender.

