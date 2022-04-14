Santosh Patil Death: Karnataka Contractors To Hold Massive Rally, Give Ultimatum To CM

As the uproar against Karnataka's Minister KS Eshwarappa over Santosh Patil's death continues in the state, the state contractors' association announced that they will hold a big rally in Bengaluru on May 25. The association president slammed the government over contractor Santosh Patil's death and said that they would stop their work for a month. However, he said that the date has yet to be decided.

"A big rally will be held on May 25 in Bengaluru. Moreover, we'll stop our work for a month; the date is yet to be decided," State Contractors' Association chief D Kempanna said on the death case of contractor Santosh Patil.

Ultimatum to the CM

Speaking to the ANI, the State Contractors' Association chief, D Kempanna, said that they have given an ultimatum to Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai that if they are not called within 15 days to discuss the matter to reduce corruption, they will announce the names of involved MLAs and ministers.

"We've given an ultimatum to Chief Minister that if within 15 days we're not called to discuss the matter to reduce corruption, we'll announce names of involved MLAs and ministers," State Contractors' Association president D Kempanna said. While speaking to ANI, he further added that various government departments are corrupt. " Health is the most corrupt department." He also named other departments such as PWD, Irrigation, and Panchayat Raj.

Congress demands KS Eshwarappa's resignation & arrest

In an exclusive, Congress senior leader DK Shivakumar, while speaking to Republic TV on Santosh Patil's death case, said that state Minister KS Eshwarappa should be sacked. After submitting the memorandum to Karnataka Governor Tawarchand Gehlot at Raj Bhavan on Wednesday, senior Karnataka Congress leaders demanded the sacking of state minister KS Eshwarappa over contractor Santosh Patil's death.

"We demanded an FIR and it was done. Now we demand that he (KS Eshwarappa) should be sacked," Shivkumar said while speaking about the meeting with the Karnataka governor. It is pertinent to mention that senior Karnataka Congress leaders met Governor Tawarchand Gehlot and submitted a memorandum against Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) KS Eshwarappa in Santosh Patil's death case.

At a press briefing after meeting the governor, Congress leader Siddaramaiah slammed the BJP government and said, "This (BJP) government is a 40 per cent commission government." Speaking to reporters, Siddaramaiah claimed that all departments in the BJP government in Karnataka demand a 40% commission for any work done. He said that KS Eshwarappa and his associates demanded 40% from Santosh Patil as well.

FIR against Eshwarappa

An FIR has been registered against Karnataka Minister KS Eshwarappa after a contractor who levelled corruption allegations against him was found dead, in a suspected case of suicide. The Udupi Police registered the FIR on the basis of a complaint filed by the contractor's brother. The minister has been booked under section 306 of the Indian Penal Code for abetment to suicide. Two of his aides - Basavaraj and Ramesh - have also been named in the FIR.

The contractor, Santhosh K Patil, who was also the national secretary of the Hindu Yuva Vahini, was found dead in a lodge in the coastal town of Udupi on Tuesday, with police suspecting it to be a case of suicide. Patil, who is from the Belagavi district, had earlier alleged that Eshwarappa demanded a 40% commission on the value of the contract work executed by him. However, the minister dismissed the claims and filed a defamation suit against Patil.