Sastra University Develops Ventilators, Provides Relief Work As India Fights COVID-19

Thanjavur's Sastra Deemed University has contributed a sum of Rs 2.5 Crores for various COVID-19 relief measures, including Rs 1.25 crore each to the PM CARES fund and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund. The donation amount includes the contribution of one day's salary of all teaching and non-teaching staff of the University.

In a press release, the University said: "The Board of Management, Directors and Staff of SASTRA Deemed University, Shanmugha Polytechnic, SASTRA-TBI & Trustees contribute a sum of Rs 2.5 Crores for various COVID-19 relief measures... Our prayers and support for speedy normalcy and healthy recovery in India and other parts of the world."

Innovative idea

The University has also developed a ventilator that can ventilate four patients at the same time. This is possible by attaching six 'Y pipes' (Y shapes pipes as shown below) at the air discharge outlet through which each patient can get enough volumes of oxygen. This innovation at a time when more and more patients of COVID-19 are heading to hospitals daily, with an ever surging demand for ventilators for critically ill patients.

Coronavirus Crisis

India has so far reported 12,759 cases of COVID-19 of which 1515 patients have recovered and 420 have died. The Union Health Ministry on Thursday said the COVID-19 recovery rate among patients is 12.02% as against the 3.3% mortality rate. Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu has emerged as the third hardest-hit State in the country, reporting 1,242 cases of the disease so far of which 118 have recovered and 14 patients have died.

(Photo courtesy: www.sastra.edu)

