Delhi Jal Board Chief Satyendra Jain Inspects Wastewater Treatment Plants In The City

On Thursday, Chairman of the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) Satyendar Jain inspected Wastewater Treatment Plants at various locations in the national capital and emphasised on lifting of extra water from drains to ensure 100 percent capacity utlisation of the existing 'Sewage Treatment Plant' (STP).

Jain visited Rohini (15 MGD), Rithala (60 MGD), Coronation Pillar (30 MGD) along with Timarpur Oxidation Pond and Bhalaswa Lake site. He further directed officials to fix all defunct equipment and biogas plants on an immediate basis. According to an official press release, Jain said that due to the burgeoning of the population in our city more and more water will be required.

"Our government is committed to Clean Yamuna and improve depleting ground water levels of Delhi. On the same lines DJB started using the treated water for activities other than drinking like horticulture purposes or giving it to various other agencies/organizations who can use this water to wash buses, trains, etc," he said.

As many as 80 acres of vacant land at Rohini STP, 60 acres of forest at Rithala STP, 250 acres of forest near Coronation Pillar STP should be utilised for improving groundwater table through the application of treated effluent. Jain cited the utilisation of this treated water is not being done to the fullest of its capacity and said that DJB aims to utilise a major quantum of the treated effluent for non-potable purposes

"In the recent past the utilisation of this treated water is not being done to the fullest of its capacity. There are 20 Waste water Treatment Plants and currently around 500 MGD wastewater is being treated out of which 90-95 MGD waste water is being used. As DJB aims to utilise major quantum of the treated effluent for non-potable purposes, he instructed the officials to now use 100 MGD treated water coming from these STPs. The usage of treated effluent of Rithala, Rohini and Coronation Pillar in green belts and forest areas of around 500 acres available in and around the said STPs should be done in phased manner," he added.

Furthermore, he stressed on usage of treated water in forests and green areas of respective STPs, lifting of extra water from drains to ensure 100% capacity utlisation of the existing STPs.

(With Inputs from ANI)