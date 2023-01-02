'Saw The Dead Body Entangled In Car': Delhi Hit & Run Eyewitness Speaks To Republic

An eyewitness of the blood-chilling Sultanpuri hit-and-run case narrated his ordeal on Monday, January 2. Speaking to Republic Media Network, he revealed that he saw the dead body of a woman entangled in the car. He asserted that he followed the car which was running at a speed of 20-25 km/hour.

A 20-year-old woman, Anjali, was riding a scooter when she was hit and dragged by a car in outer Delhi's Sultanpuri area on Sunday night. She was allegedly dragged for four kilometres and was found naked by the police.

In an exclusive conversation with Republic TV, an eyewitness -- Deepak said, "At around 3:18 am, I came to open my shop. I heard a sound which was similar to a car's tyre blast. I was standing almost 100 m away and when the car took that U-turn, I realised a dead body was stuck under it. I immediately made an emergency call to 112 at around 3:20 am and provided the details of the entire incident and the Baleno car."

The eyewitness further said, "I told a police officer that the dead body is naked and is stuck under the car. I wasn't confirmed till then if the dead body is of female or male. Police at that time did not act. The car passed by my shop twice. I followed it on my two-wheeler. The car's speed was not more than 20-25 km/hour. After some time, the car again took the U-turn to Qutubgarh."

He further stated that he stopped after some time and took help from another person standing on Mall road. "I told him that a dead body is stuck under the car and we need to follow them. The car was around 500-600 m away from us. The dead body came out from the tyre at Jaunti village. However, we realised later that the dead body has already come out."

Forensic Team Makes Big Disclosure

As part of the investigations, the Forensic Science Laboratories (FSL) team is examining the crime scene. The team got a huge lead as blood stains were found on the tires of the Baleno car which ran over the woman. According to reports, the deceased, who was on a scooter, got entangled in the wheels of the car and her body was dragged for over 10 kilometres. Her clothes reportedly got torn off, which made her family suspicious of the deceased being raped.

Meanwhile, the victim's body has been shifted from the Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital to the Maulana Azad Medical College where the postmortem is likely to be conducted.