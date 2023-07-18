SC/ST Youth Stage Nude Protest Outside Chhattisgarh Assembly Over Fake Caste Certificates

A group of youth belonging to the Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) communities staged a protest near the Vidhan Sabha on the first day of the Monsoon Session of the Chhattisgarh Assembly. A group of young men went bare-chested and hit the streets to protest against the usurpation of reserved jobs for SC/ST by ineligible people using fake caste certificates.

Twenty youth carrying placards ran naked towards the state assembly building, while raising slogans against the government. Policemen intervened and detained the protesters to prevent them from proceeding further.

Vinay Kaushal, spokesperson for the SC/ST Category Fake Caste Certificate Case Sangharsh Samite, said that the nude demonstration in front of the Chhattisgarh legislative assembly aimed to demand swift action against the individuals possessing counterfeit caste certificates. While Kaushal claimed that around 100 youth from across the state were participating in the protest, only about two dozen showed up for the demonstration.

Kaushal pointed out that numerous government departments have reported instances of individuals falsely claiming reserved category status to exploit quotas meant for SC and ST communities in both government jobs and political positions since the formation of the state. To address this issue, the state government established a high-level caste verification committee.

The committee's investigation revealed 267 cases of fraudulent caste certificates out of the 758 cases have been examined, spanning the period from 2000 to 2020. Consequently, the government issued orders to immediately remove officers and employees holding fake certificates from crucial positions.

Expressing disappointment with the inadequate implementation of these rules, Kaushal highlighted that some individuals retired while others challenged the committee's report in court. Furthermore, he alleged that many fake certificate holders managed to secure promotions and retain significant positions despite the government's directive.

The lack of action and response from the authorities has left the SC and ST youth deeply dissatisfied. Their demands include stringent action against those found guilty of possessing fake caste certificates and the withdrawal of government protection extended to the accused.

The situation continues to be closely monitored, as the protest underscores the urgent need to address the issuance of fake caste certificates and ensure the rightful allocation of reserved positions to deserving individuals from the SC/ST communities.