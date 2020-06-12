Amid Scarcity Of Hospital Beds, Delhi Residents Pack In Oxygen Cylinders For Emergency

With the number of Coronavirus cases on a rise in the national capital, the general public is also becoming aware of the urgency of the situation and many have decided to take things in their own hands and do something about it. In a tough time like this, the RWA Federation of Paschim Vihar area of ​​Delhi has procured three oxygen concentrator machines as well as oxygen cylinders free-of-cost for the area residents without the help of any outside organization.

Talking to Republic Media Network, RWA president of Ambika Vihar society, Lokesh Munjal said the RWA has decided to procure the machines after a local resident had a tough time getting his wife, who had tested positive for Covid-19 earlier last week, admitted to a hospital after her oxygen saturation levels dropped to 80. The normal level is 90-97, he added.

Backup in case of an emergency

According to Lokesh, there were reports that patients were struggling to get admitted to hospitals in Delhi.

"The idea is to make a back-up medical support system available in case of an emergency, till the family could make arrangements for a hospital bed. The machine will be provided on an emergency basis and will be made available to a family for 24 hours in an emergency. There are doctors in the colony who are also advising about the use of these machines and people of the society are praising the initiative."

He added, "A helpline number has also been issued, people can contact at the time of emergency. We have a team which works in shifts and members are available 24×7 in case of emergency. Emergency numbers are also placed at the gate of the society and we are also informing people about this facility by sending a WhatsApp message on their numbers. For society residents, we have also formed a Whatsapp group in which anyone can inform team members about the emergency requirements of machines."

Lokesh said Delhi hospitals lacked adequate number of beds, ventilators, ICU wards, and testing centers vis-a-vis the proportion in which the number of patients is increasing. So in this tough time people have come forward at the request of the Residents Welfare Association of the colony, he added.

