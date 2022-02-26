Schools to reopen in Kargil after winter vacation next month

Leh, Feb 26 (PTI) The schools in Kargil district of Ladakh will resume offline classes after winter vacation from next month, an official order said on Saturday.

The decision to reopen all government and private schools was taken after a fresh review of the COVID-19 situation in the district, the order said.

The order, issued by deputy commissioner Kargil Santosh Sukhadeve, said keeping in view the improved COVID-19 situation in the district, it is hereby ordered that all government and private schools will reopen after winter vacation with effect from March 1 for Class 6 to 12.

The rest of the schools up to Class 5 will open with effect from March 11, the order said.

The schools in Kargil and Leh districts were closed in November last year for winter vacation amid a surge in COVID-19 cases.

The Union Territory of Ladakh on Saturday reported 24 new COVID-19 cases, taking the infection tally to 27,971, while 42 recoveries brought down the count of active cases to 230 – 215 in Leh and 15 in Kargil.

The order directed the heads of the institutions and teaching staff to report at their respective schools three days before the date of reopening for making requisite arrangements to ensure that the COVID related SOPs are being followed by the students at their home as well as at Schools.

“No student having symptoms of COVID-19 shall be allowed at the school,” it said. PTI TAS RCJ RCJ

