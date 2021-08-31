SDMC Mandates RFID Tags For Commercial Vehicles Entering Delhi From August 31

The South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) has issued orders for all commercial vehicles to carry Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) tags to enter the national capital from August 31. Earlier, those vehicles that did not carry an RFID tag were allowed to enter Delhi, but the latest guidelines have mandated the RFID tag, and those vehicles that do not carry it will face severe consequences, including vehicle permit cancellation. The Supreme Court has also directed SDMC to collect ECC and toll taxes from the commercial vehicle RFID system.

RFID tag compulsory for commercial vehicles from August 31

While speaking to News Agency ANI, the SDMC explained that there was no provision for vehicles that did not carry RFID cards earlier, but now it has become mandatory for all. He further said, "In the case of no RFID tag on any commercial vehicle, a provision has been made to cancel its permit. This radio frequency identification system has been installed at 13 toll plazas in Delhi. Last month, an order was issued regarding this and our team was working on these 13 toll plazas. So far, we have been letting those without RFID tags leave with a warning, but from August 31, it is being strictly implemented".

According to the latest notification issued by SDMC, all payments at toll plazas, including toll tax or environmental compensation charges, will be paid through RFID tags. All commercial vehicles entering Delhi borders from August 31.

The notice issued by SDMC further reads, "The Supreme Court of India and the Commission for Air Quality Management have directed the collection of ECC and toll tax from specified commercial vehicles entering Delhi through the RFID System only. The South Delhi Municipal Corporation has equipped all 124 toll plazas with an RFID system for toll tax and ECC collection. All specified commercial vehicles will have to pay toll tax and ECC through the RFID system only. Therefore, all the owners/drivers/transport unions are hereby informed that, with effect from August 31, 2021, commercial vehicles will be allowed to enter Delhi on payment of ECC and toll tax/ECC through the RFID system only. The owners/drivers of vehicles which enter Delhi without paying toll tax through RFID System mode shall be liable to face legal action including penalty/cancellation of the permit/registration or any other punitive action for the violation as deemed fit, "reads the SDMC notice.

It is pertinent to mention here that SDMC, the nodal agency in Delhi for RFID tags, has issued similar notices in the past. However, they did not take any strict action against those people who failed to follow. The new rules will be strictly enforced this time. Notably, one can apply for an RFID tag by registering on the South Delhi Municipal Corporation website.



(IMAGE: PTI/REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

(With Inputs from ANI)