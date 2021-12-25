SDMC opens 'Nigam Haat' to promote waste recycling

New Delhi, Dec 24 (PTI) South Delhi Municipal Corporation on Friday inaugurated a 'Nigam Haat' in the city, with an aim to promote reduction and recycling of waste at source, officials said.

The 'Nigam Haat' has been set up in Lajpat Nagar's Central Market, they said.

In order to ensure reduction and recycling of waste at source, thr SDMC has taken a unique initiative of 'Nigam Haat'. The move is in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of reducing the load on landfill sites, the civic body said in a statement.

SDMC's Central Zone, in collaboration with a private player, has set up this 'haat', based on principles of 3 Rs -- 'Reduce, Reuse & Recycle' of waste. Officials said the SDMC is determined to improve its ranking in Swachh Survekshan 2022 and is also committed to provide better civic services to citizens. Such 'haat' will also be established in other zones of the SDMC, they said.

Deputy Commissioner of Central Zone Radha Krishan said the 'Nigam Haat' will be operational from 11 AM to 4 PM for citizens to participate in various activities, watch demonstrations of home composting kit and also buy recycled products made out of waste. Krishan said that the centres of attraction at 'Nigam Haat' are reuse of tyres which were lying unattended, a tree made from waste of dumped vehicles and conversion of an abandoned jeep into a 'selfie point'.

Meanwhile, South Delhi Mayor Mukesh Suryan on Friday said he SDMC, has taking stern action against allegedly illegal liquor shops, and sealed four liquor shops in Najafgarh Zone. Besides, four other shopkeepers vacated their liquor shops themselves, he was quoted as saying in a statement issued by the SDMC.

He said that the shops were sealed for "violations in MPD 2021" and norms related to illegal construction and irregularities. PTI KND SRY

