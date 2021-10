SDMs to launch anti-cracker campaign in Delhi to combat air pollution: Rai

New Delhi, Oct 22 (PTI) To give further impetus to the city government's fight against pollution, all sub-divisional magistrates (SDMs) have been directed to initiate an "anti-cracker" campaign in the city ahead of Diwali, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai said on Friday.

He said all 33 SDMs will also engage with RWAs, market associations and NGOs in their respective areas on October 28 and 29 to seek their participation in the fight against pollution and spread awareness about the government's efforts to reduce pollution.

He said the Delhi government has banned crackers in the city but there are still complaints that sale and purchase of crackers is happening.

"We have directed all SDMs to launch an anti-cracker campaign in the city. Along with police, they will also be able to take action against sale and purchase of crackers. We will also hold a meeting with the Delhi Police in this connection on October 25," Rai said.

He said SDMs have been told not to trouble the general public but only crack down on sale and purchase of crackers.

Rai appealed to people to report any illegal marketing or usage of crackers on the Green Delhi App.

Besides, SDMs have also been tasked with the public participation in the fight against pollution by holding mass awareness campaigns, he said.

In their meeting with RWAs, NGOs and market associations, SDMs will also sensitise public about the Delhi government's winter action plan and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's three appeals to people in the fight against pollution.

Kejriwal had last week appealed people to actively participate in "Red Light On, Gadi Off" campaign and also avoid using their cars at least for one day in a week.

He had also appealed to Delhiites to report any case of violation of pollution norms on the Green Delhi app.

In Delhi, we have launched Green Delhi app, 'Red Light On, Gaadi Off' campaign, anti-dust drive, spraying of bio-decomposer to battle pollution. The fight against pollution can be made successful only with the help of public participation, Rai said. Later in a statement, the minister said meetings held by SDMs will provide all participants RWAs with the target of holding awareness meetings in their respective localities on October 31. "A specific template is to be followed which include discussion on pollution caused by burning of waste, dust, vehicular pollution, and the requirement of PUC certificates to keep their emissions in check," the statement said. PTI AKM TDS TDS

