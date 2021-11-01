Section 144 Imposed In Gautam Buddh Nagar Ahead Of Festival In View Of COVID-19 Pandemic

The Police Commissionerate of Gautam Buddh Nagar in Uttar Pradesh has implemented Section 144 CrPC from October 31 to November 30 in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a press statement. Section 144 CrPC implemented in Gautam Buddh Nagar from October 31 to November 30 in view of COVID-19 pandemic ahead of upcoming festivals," the release noted.

According to the press release, social gatherings are not permitted in the district without prior permission, and masks and social distance are required. "Gyms, restaurants, stadiums will only allow 50 per cent people of their total capacity till further order. A maximum of 100 people are allowed in marriages," it added.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Uttar Pradesh currently has 107 active instances of Coronavirus infection, including nine new cases in the last 24 hours, and 16,87,145 total recoveries, including 10 new recoveries in a single day.

COVID-19 vaccination in UP

However, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed that all adults in the state receive COVID-19 vaccine doses by December 15. Frontline workers in Uttar Pradesh have administered 13 crore COVID-19 vaccination doses as of Friday evening. According to a press release from the state administration, Adityanath asked officials to speed up the vaccination process in the state and to give vaccine doses to 100% of the state's population (aged 18 and higher) by December 15.

UP witnessing a surge in dengue cases

Meanwhile, Dengue fever cases have been on the rise in Delhi hospitals, as the number of patients from the national capital and surrounding areas such as Uttar Pradesh continues to climb. Senior Consultant of the Department of Medicine at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, Dr Pooja Khosla, remarked, "A lot of younger patients are coming with dengue fever and dengue haemorrhagic fever and a lot of them are unaware of the fact that they have dengue before. Once their IGG levels are being checked it gets revealed." She added, "We are also getting lots of cases from outside Delhi, especially Uttar Pradesh."

At least 1,006 dengue cases have been reported, along with 154 instances of malaria, according to data supplied by the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC). There have been an additional 73 instances of chikungunya.

(with inputs from ANI)

Image: PTI