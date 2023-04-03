Section 144 Imposed In Noida And Other Areas Till April 30; Here Are The Instructions

The Gautam Buddh Nagar administration has imposed Section 144 of CrPC in the district including Noida and Greater Noida. The restrictions will remain under force from April 1 to April 30, 2023.

The move comes amidst the forthcoming festivals and important events such as Mahavir Jayanti on April 4 and Hanuman Jayanti on April 6.

The assembling of five or more people in the district has been prohibited under the section 144. An order relating to this has also been issued by the Police Commisionerate, Noida.

According to the official notification, if anyone tries breaking the rules in the district, stern action would be taken against them under Section 188 of IPC.

आगामी त्योहारों व महत्वपूर्ण दिवसों के दृष्टिगत कमिश्नरेट गौतमबुद्धनगर में शांति व्यवस्था कायम रखने के दृष्टिगत धारा-144 सीआरपीसी आज दिनांक 01/04/2023 से दिनांक 30/04/2023 तक लागू ! pic.twitter.com/6Qs3ckC3bp — POLICE COMMISSIONERATE GAUTAM BUDDH NAGAR (@noidapolice) April 1, 2023

List of events in month of April

There are a lot of important events this month such as Mahavir Jayanti on April 4, Maharishi Kashyap and Maharaj Nishad Raj Guhay Jayanti on April 5, Hanuman Jayanti on April 6, Good Friday on April 7, Ambedkar Jayanti on April 14, Chandrashekhar Jayanti on April 17, Jammat Ul Vida April 21, Eid-ul-Fitr and Parshuram Jayanti on April 22.

List of restrictions under Section 144