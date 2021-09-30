Section 144 Of CrPC Extended Till Oct 31 In Noida

Gautam Buddh Nagar police on Thursday extended the restrictions under CrPC Section 144 till October 31, even as Commissioner Alok Singh told the force to be alert during the upcoming festive season with particular emphasis on checking street crimes.

Singh has also directed the officers to complete preparations for the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls, which are due early next year, in time and keep a tab on people who may cause mischief in view of the elections.

Officers across Noida and Greater Noida have been directed to monitor social media and take strict action against anti-social elements who resort to circulating objectionable content or misleading information online with an objective to create tension, according to an official statement.

During a meeting held at the police headquarters here on Wednesday night, Singh directed officials to ensure compliance of COVID-19 protocols including social distancing and face covers according to the government guidelines, it added.

The prohibitions under CrPC Section 144 have been invoked considering law and order situation in view of upcoming festivals like Gandhi Jayanti, Durga Puja, Eid-ul Milad, Valmiki Jayanti, it said.

“Detailed discussion was held on increasing police visibility in public places in order to check street crime. The police commissioner also directed the officers to step up patrolling to check crimes against women,” the police statement read.

“He directed officials to identify crucial public spots where deployment of personnel, including women, has to be increased, and directed them to check the vigilance of Dial 112 personnel by making on-spot visits,” it added.

Senior officers, including Additional Commissioner (Law and Order) Love Kumar, all DCPs and additional DCPs, ACPs and police station in-charges attended the meeting.

“The police commissioner has directed all the DCPs concerned to meet with the senior police officers of the adjoining districts to get a list of the criminals who have committed the incidents of robbery, snatching, etc. and laid special emphasis on increasing the police visibility along borders of districts like Ghaziabad, Aligarh, Bulandshahr, Delhi and Palwal (Haryana),” it stated.

Singh directed all officers to dispose of pending cases very quickly while maintaining quality investigation and cautioned against any laxity in public complaints, it added.

While extending CrPC Section 144 restrictions, Additional DCP (Law and Order) Shraddha Pandey stated in the order that unauthorised protests, rallies, and social gatherings shall remain banned in view of the pandemic.

No public activities except for essential services are allowed between 11 pm and 6 am, according to the order.

The order limited crowd size at 100 for indoor wedding functions and “not more than area size” in open venues, while stating that shopping malls, restaurants could operate at maximum 50 per cent crowd capacity.

Public transport like buses, metro and cabs would ply at 50 per cent passenger capacity while only two passengers are allowed in auto-rickshaws, it added.

“Any violation would be met with legal action under Indian Penal Code section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant),” Pandey stated.

