Security Forces Recovers Narcotics Worth Rs 7 Crore Near LoC In J&K

Press Trust Of India
Narcotics worth over Rs 7 crores recovered in J&K. (Image: Representational/ PTI)


Security forces recovered narcotics worth about Rs 7 crore near the Line of Control (LoC) in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Thursday.

“On March 15, while on a routine area domination patrol, troops of Dagger Division found a suspicious package just a few metres away from the LoC in Uri sector,” a police official said.

He said a search operation by the security forces led to the recovery of approximately one kilogram of narcotics worth about Rs 7 crore from the general area of Churunda.

A case has been registered in this regard, the official said.

