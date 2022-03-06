Security forces repel Maoist attack in Chhattisgarh

Dantewada, Mar 6 (PTI) Security forces repelled a Maoist attack and recovered shells of Barrel Grenade Launcher (BGL) and Under Barrel Grenade Launcher (UBGL) in Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh, police said on Sunday.

There is no report of any casualties.

The gunfight took place at Tekametapara under the Gangaloor police station limits on Saturday, said a senior police officer.

“Ultras laid an ambush near Tekametapara and when the security forces reached the area, they opened indiscriminate firing and also lobbed BGL as well as UBGL shells. As security personnel launched a retaliatory action, the Naxals fled the spot by taking cover of villagers and the populated area,” the officer said.

During the search in the area, the forces recovered BGL and UBGL shells, electric wire, empty bullet shells and Naxal literature.

Acting on the inputs about the presence of ultras in large numbers in villages close to the border of Bijapur and Dantewada districts, a team of District Reserve Guard (DRG), Danteshwari Fighters, Bijapur DRG, Special Task Force (STF) and CRPF's elite unit Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA) was dispatched to the area for a combing operation, said the officer.

As the team reached the area close to Dhobighat and Lohagaon near the bordering area, ultras opened fire on security personnel after which a retaliatory action was launched, he said. PTI COR NSK NSK

