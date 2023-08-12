Security Guard Attempts To Rape Woman, Strangles Her To Death. Arrested

A migrant worker from Odisha has been arrested in Bengaluru for allegedly attempting to rape a woman and her murder after the woman was found dead in front of her house on Friday. The accused has been identified as one Krishnachand Seti. According to the police, the woman, who worked at a petrol bunk in Laxmisagar in Karnataka, was found dead in front of her house on Friday, August 11. Subsequently, a case was registered at the Mahadevpura Police Station.

The deceased reportedly lived with her sister who worked at the same petrol bunk as her. The accused lived in a neighbouring house and and worked as a security guard at a tech park.

Police say the woman did not go to work on Thursday. At night, when she briefly came out of the house, the accused, who was keeping track of her movements, dragged her into his house and attempted to rape her. The victim resisted and tried to scream for help but the accused allegedly closed her mouth with one and and strangled her with the other, police said.

According to reports, the victim died of suffocation. Police say that after the murder, the accused wrapped the body in a bedsheet and kept it in one corner of his house. At around 5:30 am the next day, he dumped the body in front of her house, cops say.

Later, when people gathered near the body, the accused also stood amid the crowd and expressed shock over the incident.

Police suspected his role in the alleged crime after he failed to give convincing answers on preliminary questioning. The accused reportedly confessed on further grilling, cops said.