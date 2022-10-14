A 58-year-old security guard has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor girl at Dongri in South Mumbai, police said on Thursday.

The alleged incident took place on Wednesday afternoon when the 11-year-old girl was going for tuition, an official said.

As the girl was alone, the security guard took the victim to a secluded place and sexually assaulted her, the official said.

Based on a complaint lodged by the girl's mother at the Dongri police station, the accused was arrested and booked for rape and under relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, he said.

