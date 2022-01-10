Security Guard Kills Sanitation Worker At Aligarh Mall After Minor Argument

A sanitation worker was shot dead by a security guard on Monday at City Centre mall in Civil Lines area in Aligarh after a minor tiff, police said.

The incident took place in the morning when a sanitation worker Puneet, about 40-years, had some argument with the security guard Anshu Chauhan, the police said.

The victim was rushed to the Jawahar Lal Nehru Medical College Hospital where he died during treatment, they said.

Later, an angry mob lead by victim's family members rushed to the spot and protested against the incident and also indulged in brick-batting, police said.

They were demanding immediate action against the security guard, who was later arrested by the police with the weapon.

