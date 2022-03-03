Security guard succumbs days after being assaulted over personal enmity

New Delhi, Mar 3 (PTI) A 40-year-old security guard died at a hospital here, days after he was thrashed in north Delhi's Sadar Bazar area allegedly by three men who wanted to settle personal scores, police said on Thursday.

Police identified the accused as Devender, Gopal Bahadur (21) and Sonu (25) -- all hailing from Nepal.

According to police, the Lady Hardinge hospital informed them on Sunday that a person with injuries was admitted to the facility.

Police reached the hospital, where the victim was found unconscious. There were brutal injuries on his head and eyes. He was referred to Safdarjung Hospital, they said.

The victim, identified as Mangal, used to work as security guard in Shiv Market.

Complainant Bhuvan stated that around 5 am, he was going to meet his father Suraj, who is also a security guard in Gandhi Market, a senior police officer said.

He spotted his uncle Mangal Singh lying unconscious in a pool of blood near Rui Mandi. Bhuvan took him to Lady Hardinge hospital, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said.

A case under section 307 (attempt to murder) was initially registered at Sadar Bazar police station and one person was arrested, police said.

The victim died during treatment and the case was converted into that of murder. One more arrest was made, the DCP said.

During interrogation, it was disclosed that the main accused, Devender, and Mangal were from the same family. Devender and Sagar (son of Mangal) had quarrelled around six-seven months ago. Devender and his father Bharat were also beaten up by Mangal and his family, due to which he felt humiliated and they went back to Nepal and started residing there, the DCP said.

Devender hatched a conspiracy to eliminate Mangal. On February 26, Devender came to Delhi and met Sonu and Gopal. Devender and Gopal assaulted Mangal with sticks and Sonu was guarding the street to signal them if anyone else arrived at the scene, police said, adding that efforts are being made to nab the third accused. PTI NIT CK

