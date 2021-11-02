Security Increased In Delhi Ahead Of Diwali

Security arrangement has been beefed up in the national capital in view of Diwali, senior police officers said on Tuesday.

Police presence in markets and other crowded areas has been increased and extra forces are helping in patrolling. CCTV footage of markets and residential areas is being constantly monitored, police said.

A senior police officer said, "Patrolling has been intensified as security will not be compromised. Due to the festive season, there will be crowds in market places and their security is our concern. We will also ensure that people follow Covid-appropriate behaviour.” Another officer said that high footfall markets are being regularly checked by bomb disposal teams.

"Police are also conducting random checking of other markets. Volunteers of Market Welfare Federation (MWF), dressed in civil clothes, are keeping an eye out for suspicious activities like anyone leaving behind a bag or throwing something in dustbin. Foot patrolling is also being conducted at market areas and police are randomly checking suspicious people," the officer said.

Integrated pickets have been set up for surprise checking, police said.

Police personnel, along with the security guards at markets, are frisking people at entrance. Banners have been put up in markets and the audio messages are also being played on public announcement systems to caution people. They are also being asked to follow Covid appropriate behaviour, they added.

The Delhi Police is also keeping an eye on people who are illegally selling or transporting firecrackers, they said.

Around 30 people have been arrested and over 4,000 kilograms of firecrackers seized in the national capital since its ban due to "dangerous pollution levels" around the time of the festival in the region.

Police said that even though most of the manufacturing and storage units have been shut in the city, people engaged in the business have managed to procure firecrackers at lower prices from the neighbouring states of Uttar Pradesh and Harayana in huge quantities.

They said these people, who were mostly vendors and sellers engaged in the business of firecrackers, are caught while illegally getting them transported in vehicles from adjoining states.

After procuring these firecrackers, the police said, they are stored illegally in huge quantities at market areas of Sadar Bazar, Chandni Chowk, Paharganj, Karol Bagh and other prominent market areas in the national capital from where these crackers are later sold at higher prices.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)