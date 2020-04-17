Seeing COVID-19 Threat, RWA Adopts 200 People In Delhi Locality; Delivers Food, Essentials

After a pizza delivery man was found positive for novel Coronavirus in Delhi's Malviya Nagar area, residents of the area who used to place their orders through home delivery applications for food are left with no option as there is panic among people about home deliveries now. Seeing this problem, the Residents Welfare Associations of the area have come forward to provide home-cooked food now.

Talking to Republic TV, RWA secretary Neeraj Chopra and Devender Singh said, "Firstly, we prepared a list of the number of persons living alone in their respective areas and also of those who had no option of cooking food at home. After that, we adopted more than 200 such persons to know their requirements and we have also formed a WhatsApp group. With the help of the police and the administration, we started distributing food to such tenants and also to the poor and needy."

They added, "Each and every member of RWA has adopted at least three to four such persons and they have started cooking food for them and supply them three times a day according to their requirements."

RWA assures residents there is no need to panic

Neeraj and Devender said, every day, all members prepare a schedule and a list of persons whom to deliver food and how many people asked for the service and at what time. RWA also assured residents that there is no need to panic as they are taking care of food and other essential commodities are delivered to them.

"We had instructed the delivery staff members to wear masks and follow mandatory hygiene measures. As per WHO reports, there have been no cases of transmission of the virus through food till date. As informed, COVID-19 is ‘thermolabile’ so it cannot survive at normal cooking temperatures. However, it can be present on surfaces like cardboard or plastic. So we advise all our members and their families who prepare food and also for their own family members to sanitize the food packages before opening them. Also, one should not touch the face while handling the packages," they added.

Preventive measures for safety

Neeraj and Devender also said, "After this case came to my knowledge, I immediately informed RWA members and started monitoring authorised vendors for delivery of milk and vegetables. Now, as a precautionary measure, we are monitoring all the operations of outlets opened near our localities. So by these preventive measures, we are keeping our locality and residents safe."

