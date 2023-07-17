Last Updated:

Senior Citizen Booked For Flashing 12-year-old Girl In Navi Mumbai

The 65-year-old accused allegedly flashed and made obscene gestures at the girl who lived opposite his house over the last two days, an official said.

Press Trust Of India

The Navi Mumbai police have registered an offence against a senior citizen who allegedly flashed his 12-year-old neighbour, an official said on Monday.

The girl's parents approached the police with a complaint, after which a case under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has been registered against the accused, he said.

