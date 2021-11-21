Senior Citizens' Welfare Group Urges Govt To Bring In Special Health Policy For Senior Citizens

A group working for the welfare of senior citizens in the country on Sunday urged the government to carry out a research-based study on old age healthcare in India.

Director of the New Delhi-based DadiDada Foundation (DDF) Muni Shankar Pandey -- addressing a panel discussion jointly organised with the UN -- requested the government to make a geriatric policy related to the treatment of senior citizens.

Pandey, at the panel discussion on "Combating Misinformation And Fake News" organised to launch the UN's campaign "Check Kiya?", said: "There should be specified parameters for treatment of senior citizens of different age groups. At times, it is seen not all senior citizens are able to recover even if same medication is given to them." He said that today, there are around 18 crore elderly people in the country, and there is no single geriatric healthy policy for them.

"People of different age groups are getting same treatment. This is not right. A research followed by a health policy will provide standards for treatment for the elderly," Pandey said.

Besides health-related issues, the senior citizens remain prone to various types of crimes, Pandey said, urging the people to help elders at their homes and society with verifying any information they receive on their mobile phones related to Covid-treatment, and financial offers among others.

"Our elders are also becoming victims of various types of social and cyber crimes. I request the society to take measures to immediately check such incidents by reporting it to related authorities," he said.

The foundation's volunteers educate senior citizens on their rights besides helping them in availing necessarily livelihood services such as legal aid, arranging food and lodging and other basic amenities.

Earlier, the foundation along with a group of parliamentarians held a round table in the national capital to create awareness among senior citizens about the schemes being run by the governments in various areas including health.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)