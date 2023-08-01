Senior IPS Officer Biju George Joseph Likely To Be Next Police Commissioner Of Jaipur

Senior IPS officer Biju George Joseph is likely to be the next police commissioner of Jaipur. An order in this regard will be issued soon by the Department of Personnel, an official source told PTI.

"The state government has decided to appoint Joseph as the new police commissioner of Jaipur," the source added. Anand Srivastava is the current police commissioner of Jaipur. Srivastava was made the Jaipur Police commissioner soon after the Gehlot government came to power in December 2018.

Joseph, an IPS officer of the 1995 batch, is currently posted as the ADG of Vigilance in the police headquarters.

Police officers posted in one place for more than three years are transferred before elections are held in a state. The Rajasthan assembly polls are due later this year.