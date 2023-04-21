Last Updated:

Senior Mizoram Cong MLA Quits As State Treasurer Ahead Of Assembly Poll

In a setback to the opposition Congress in Mizoram ahead of the assembly election, state treasurer and senior MLA Zodintluanga Ralte has stepped down from his position, party sources said on Friday.

Ralte’s resignation letter was received by party vice-president Lal Thanzara on behalf of president Lalsawta who is currently in Delhi.

"I am not aware of the reasons for his resignation as I have not opened the letter yet. The party leadership will think it over and make a final decision once our president returns from Delhi," Lal Thanzara told PTI.

Ralte, the leader of the Congress Legislature Party, could not be contacted for comments.

Party sources said that Ralte, a four-time MLA, was unhappy with the leadership of Lalsawta, who replaced Lal Thanhawla in December 2021.

The assembly election in the state is due later this year.

