Server Failure At Mumbai Int'l Airport Causes Long Queues; Service Restored After Delay

Update at 6:45 PM: All servers up and running. Services restored.

Update at 6:30 PM: The Mumbai Airport authority has stated that the SITA airport management system is down and that they are trying to resolve the issue. The root cause of the issue at the T2 terminal is the fiber optic cable being cut. Since airlines are checking in customers manually, there has been a delay.

Passengers at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport are facing trouble during check-in for the last 20 minutes due to the servers being down. The scheduled flights are booked and there is a rush for check-in at the airport. The airport has said that their administration is fully working to resolve this technical issue and that the service will be started soon.

According to sources, the servers at Mumbai's airport have been down since 4:15 PM and that this is a global issue. They add that the systems are partially up as of 6 PM. but have not been fully restored yet.

Meanwhile, CISF has informed that since the servers are down, the crowd is slightly more than normal. However, they added that the crowd is being managed well and that there is no chaos as manual passes are being issued.

(This is a developing story)