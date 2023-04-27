Services Delayed For Over An Hour On Delhi Metro's Yellow Line Due To Tech Snag

Services were delayed for over an hour on a segment of the busy Yellow Line of the Delhi Metro due to a technical snag on Thursday, sources said.

Yellow Line connects Samyapur Badli in Delhi and the HUDA City Centre in Gurugram.

"Services were delayed for an hour on the Central Secretariat-Kashmere Gate section of the line due to some OHE (Over Head Equipment) issues," a source said. It was later rectified, he said.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation had also tweeted to alert commuters about the delay in services.

"Yellow Line Update Delay in services between Kashmere Gate and Central Secretariat. Normal service on all other lines," the DMRC tweeted around 7:45 am.

Around 9 am, it again tweeted that normal services have been restored on the Yellow Line.