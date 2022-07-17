Set Up 24 'Swachhta Kendras' In Delhi In 6 Months: L-G Saxena To MCD

Delhi Lt Governor V K Saxena on Saturday instructed civic authorities to set up 24 material processing and recovery facilities -- 'Swachhta Kendras' -- across the national capital in the next six months, officials said.

The LG's directions came after he visited one such facility set up by the erstwhile south corporation in partnership with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Dwarka, they said.

Saxena witnessed the process of segregated dry waste being recycled into reusable material at the facility.

He asked the officials to replicate such plants on a larger scale so that recycled plastic and other materials thus generated can be used for various purposes apart from providing a long-term and sustainable solution for managing plastic and material waste in the city.

He instructed the Municipal Corporation of Delhi to set up 24 'Swachhta Kendras' across the city by January 26, 2023, according to a statement issued by the MCD.

This would provide impetus to manufacturing of recycled reusable products for various items like carry bags, wrapping and packaging material and moulded furniture, etc., Saxena said.

The LG also asked the officials to identify sites for the 'Swachhta Kendras' in the next two weeks and sign on the UNDP as the knowledge partner.

It may be noted that the UNDP has been identified by the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) for standardisation and guidance for setting up such facilities in urban centres across the country, it said.

These centres are expected to consume 2,000 MTs of plastic and other material waste generated in the city, the statement said.

Saxena also "assured the MCD that the required funds for this purpose will be made available," it said. PTI KND DIV DIV

