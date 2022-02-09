Seven more held in sex racket case

Mangaluru, Feb 9 (PTI) Police have arrested seven more persons, including two women, in connection with a prostitution racket unearthed at an apartment complex at Nandigudda near Attavar in the city recently.

With this, the total number of persons arrested in the case has risen to ten, city police commissioner N Shashi Kumar told reporters here on Wednesday.

Police had rescued women including minor girls from the apartment in a recent raid. The fresh arrests were made on the basis of a complaint by one of the victims who is a minor.

The arrested women used to lure minor girls into the trap, the commissioner said, adding, it was an organised prostitution racket. Among the ten arrested persons, seven were operating in the gang, while three are clients who sexually assaulted the minor, he said. PTI MVG MVG BN BN

