Seven Peacocks Found Dead Near Faridabad Village

As many as seven peacocks were found dead on Saturday morning in a forested area of the Piyala village near Faridabad.

Near the bodies of dead peacocks, some grain, suspected to be laced with some insecticide, too was found, but it is not clear if the birds died of consuming it or due to the extreme cold in the area, said officials.

Following the discovery of the birds’ bodies, the Haryana Wildlife Department officials reached the site, seized the bodies and conducted their post mortem, before burying them, they said.

The preliminary autopsy report was subsequently sent to the Hisar-based Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agricultural University for a detailed examination of the report and to ascertain the exact cause of their deaths, they said.

Further action in the matter will be taken after the exact cause of deaths is ascertained, they said.

The birds’ bodies were first spotted by some villagers who informed Piyala village sarpanch Tek Chand who visited the spot and informed officials.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)