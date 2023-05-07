Several Injured After Explosion In Punjab's Amritsar; No Causalities, Probe Underway

A blast was reported in the parking area of the Golden Temple in Amritsar City of Punjab late Saturday night. As per the police sources, no casualties have been reported but several people are said to be injured after the explosion took place.

The windowpanes of the parking area and nearby restaurant were also damaged due to the impact of the explosion. Soon after receiving information, a police team reached the spot and started an investigation. According to the preliminary investigation, the police officials have ruled out any bomb blast theory.

Some tourists have received minor injuries. A man sleeping nearby a restaurant suffered injuries while another man injured his arm. The incident created a panic situation as a large crowd gathered at Heritage Street as they speculated it to be a bomb attack.

Although the exact reason behind the blast is yet to be ascertained, the officials have informed that the incident occurred due to a gas pipeline leakage.

After rumours began doing the rounds in connection with the explosion, Commissioner of Police, Amritsar clarified that the blast happened due to gas leakage and urged people to not panic. The forensic team arrived at the spot and is probing the area.

(This is a developing story)