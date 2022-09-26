Last Updated:

Several Shanties Damaged In Mumbai's Vile Parle Due To 'impact Of Vibrations' Caused By Metro Work

More than 30 shanties from a locality in the city's Vile Parle area suffered damages on Sunday night, apparently due to the strong vibrations caused by the ongoing Metro rail work

Mumbai, Sep 25 (PTI) More than 30 shanties from a locality in the city's Vile Parle area suffered damages on Sunday night, apparently due to the strong vibrations caused by the ongoing Metro rail work there, an official said.

Nobody suffered a major injury in the incident, the fire brigade official said. While portions of seven shanties fell in an adjoining nullah, more than 30 other such structures caved in, he said.

"After the incident, two fire engines were rushed to the spot. At least 24 adjoining shanties were vacated and the residents were shifted to a civic-run school. They were provided with food and water," the official said.

"This apparently happened due to the construction work going on in the area," he added.

Raju Devendra, a local resident said, "The incident occurred due to the strong vibrations caused by the ongoing Metro work. After the damages to the hutments, local residents forced the work to be stopped. Luckily, nobody suffered a major injury." 

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)

