Severe Heatwave Conditions To Prevail In Bihar In Next 3-4 Days; Mercury Crosses 42 Degrees Celsius Mark

Severe heatwave conditions are expected to prevail in Bihar in the next three-four days, according to a government weather bulletin.

The mercury crossed the 42 degrees Celsius mark in at least five places in the state. Aurangabad district recorded maximum temperature of 43 degree Celsius on Saturday.

A bulletin issued by the Bihar Mausam Sewa Kendra (BMSK) of the state government said severe heatwave conditions are expected to prevail in the next three-four days.

"People are advised to avoid heat exposure, keep cool and avoid dehydration. Besides, district authorities have also been advised to monitor the situation in their respective districts. Situation is being closely monitored by the state Disaster Management department," Bihar Disaster Management minister Shahnawaz told PTI on Saturday.

Five districts recorded a maximum day temperature of 42 degrees Celsius or more on Saturday, maximum day temperature of 43 degrees Celsius was recorded in Aurangabad.

The districts that recorded 42 degree Celsius or more temperature on Saturday included: Dehri (42.8 degree Celsius), Patna (42.4 degree Celsius), Jamui (42.3 degree Celsius), Khagaria (42.2 degree Celsius) and Sheikhpura (42.1 degree Celsius).

Maximum temperature of 43.2 degree Celsius was recorded at Dehri block of Rohtas, Khizarsarai Block of Gaya and Warisaliganj of Nawada Districts on Friday.