Sex racket busted in Delhi, 7 held

New Delhi, Apr 27 (PTI) The Delhi Police has arrested seven people, including the owner of a spa, for allegedly running a prostitution racket under the garb of a parlour here, officials said on Wednesday.

A special team of officers was constituted to keep a close watch and take strict legal action after they received several complaints pertaining to illegal activities and running of such rackets in the central district, they said.

On Tuesday, a raid was conducted by the team after they received inputs about a sex racket at a spa/massage parlour under the name of 'the space spa' in east Patel Nagar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Shweta Chauhan said.

Six women which also includes the spa owner and her husband have been arrested so far, she said.

"A case has been registered under relevant section of Immoral Trafficking Prevention Act 1956 at Patel Nagar police station," she added.

"During interrogation, it was revealed that accused spa owner and her husband were the masterminds of the racket. They used to employ girls in the spa and would show the girl after negotiating money with their clients and then send them to the client," the DCP said.

Huge cache of obscene objectionable material has also been recovered, police said. PTI ABU AMP TDS TDS

