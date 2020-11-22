Shah's Strategy Lands Delhi 250 Ventilators & 205 ICU Beds ; RT-PCRs Exceed Rapid Antigen

As part of efforts to ramp up Delhi's medical infrastructure to deal with rising coronavirus cases, a total of 250 ventilators, 205 ICU beds and 116 oxygenated beds were installed across various hospitals in the national capital this week, the Ministry of Home Affairs said on Sunday.

The Centre also initiated a door-to-door survey in Delhi on Friday, with 3,70,729 persons being surveyed on the first day itself. In a significant development, the number of RT-PCR tests has exceeded Rapid Antigen Tests for the first time in Delhi.

250 ventilators have been delivered to the DRDO hospital and are being installed.

• House to house survey started in Delhi. 3,70,729 persons have been surveyed on 20.11.20.

• AIIMS has started the process for recruitment of additional 207 Junior Residents.#Unite2FightCorona — Spokesperson, Ministry of Home Affairs (@PIBHomeAffairs) November 22, 2020

READ | COVID-19: Containment Zones Rise To Over 4,550 In Delhi

Since November 16, additional 205 ICU beds have been added in hospitals belonging to the central and Delhi governments and private facilities, an official of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said. Altogether 116 oxygenated beds were also added.

As many as 120 ventilators have also arrived from Bharat Electronics Limited in Bangalore to be given to various hospitals, while authorities have enhanced the capacity of daily RT-PCR tests in Delhi to 37,200.

Meanwhile, AIIMS has started the process for recruitment of additional 207 Junior Residents Doctors to accelerate the management of COVID-19 patients in the capital.

READ | Amid Surge In Cases, MHA Joins Hands With Delhi Govt To Battle COVID-19

Following Union Home Minister @AmitShah taking lead in ramping up medical infrastructure and leading new strategy to combat COVID surge in Delhi.



For the first time number of RT-PCR tests in Delhi have exceeded Rapid Antigen Tests. @PIB_India @airnewsalerts @DDNewslive — Spokesperson, Ministry of Home Affairs (@PIBHomeAffairs) November 22, 2020

This comes after Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired a high-level meeting on November 15 and gave 12 instructions after Delhi saw a fresh spike in COVID-19 cases.

READ | 321 ICU, Oxygenated Beds Added In Delhi This Week To Deal With Rising COVID-19 Cases: MHA Officials

COVID-19 situation worsens in Delhi

The spurt in coronavirus cases in Delhi has been witnessed since October 28 when the daily caseload breached the 5,000-mark for the first time and it crossed the 8,000-mark on November 11.

Delhi recorded 5,879 fresh COVID-19 cases on Saturday and a positivity rate of 12.90 per cent, while 111 more fatalities pushed the death toll to 8,270, authorities said. These fresh cases came out of the 45,562 tests conducted on Friday, including 21,845 RT-PCR tests, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

On Friday, authorities had said 23,507 RT-PCR tests, the highest till date, was conducted a day before. The highest single-day spike till date here -- 8,593 cases -- was recorded on November 11 when 85 fatalities were recorded.

READ | COVID-19: Delhi Records 111 Deaths, 5,879 Fresh Cases