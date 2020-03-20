Sharp Decline In The Flow Of Passengers Departing From Patna Airport

Patna airport, one of the busiest airports in India, has seen a sharp decline in the flow of passengers departing from Patna to different destinations across the country, due to COVID-19.

Generally, on weekdays, 9000 people and on weekends over 10,000 people board the departing flights. On March 18, the number of departing passengers was 5,500 and on March 19, it was down to 4,200 passengers, experiencing a dip of 40% on weekdays. As a result, Go Air and Indigo have cancelled some flight operations from Patna.

While speaking to Republic TV, Patna Airport Director BCH Negi, said, "Patna is a domestic airport, we don't have international flights. But still, we are taking precaution. The State government has deployed the health officials in two shifts at the airport during the flight operations. They scan the passengers who come through international connections."

Certain airlines are operating international flights and they bring the connecting passengers to Patna. All those passengers are again being screened at Patna. The Health Department is preparing a database and sharing it with the District administration at various locations so that wherever required home quarantine is monitored.

"We have also started the random screening of the domestic passengers, as well as the passengers who are voluntarily reporting to the health unit. There is certainly a dip in the passenger flow.

This week we have seen a downward trend in the number of departing passengers. Arriving passengers have not gone down much. We will be able to quantify or come to know about the impact of COVID-19 in due course of time. Certain flights have been cancelled because of the reduction in the number of passengers," he added.

Sanitization at the Patna airport

Various measures like disinfecting passenger touchpoints, providing sanitizers to staff and passengers are being taken. Fogging operations and spraying disinfectant whenever is also being ensured at the airport.

COVID-19 has affected the business of all the airlines since passenger load has declined sharply. On the condition of anonymity, some of the employees at the airport are afraid of losing their job as the airline is not even able to meet the expenses.

As of now, 54 flights of different Airlines are operational from Patna, in the ongoing winter schedule till March 28. But with a sharp decline in the passenger flow, airlines are forced to cancel some of their flights almost every day, resulting in huge financial loss and job insecurity for the airline employees.

