Sheezan Khan Files A Bail Plea In Vasai Sessions Court In The Tunisha Sharma Murder Case

Jailed television actor Sheezan Khan, arrested for allegedly abetting the suicide of his co-actor Tunisha Sharma, on Monday moved a bail application in the Vasai sessions court in Maharashtra's Palghar district, his counsel said.

The counsel, Sharad Rai, said they had filed the bail application earlier in the Bombay High Court, but have now withdrawn the plea from there and moved the sessions court for relief.

According to him, the application stated that since a chargesheet in the case has been filed and police investigation completed, Khan, arrested in December-end and currently in jail under judicial custody, should be enlarged on bail.

District Judge and Additional Sessions Judge SM Deshpande is likely to hear the bail application on February 23, Rai said.

The Mira Bhayandar Vasai Virar (MBVV) police on February 16 filed a 500-page chargesheet in the sessions court in the case where Khan has been booked under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 306 (abetment of suicide).

Conviction under the section attracts jail term extending up to ten years.

Sharma (21) was found hanging on the set of a TV serial near Valiv in Palghar district on Mumbai's outskirts on December 24.

Khan and Sharma were in a relationship, but later broke up.

Once a chargesheet is filed, charges are framed by a judge and the trial starts.