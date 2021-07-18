Shimla District Administration Takes Measures To Combat COVID-19 Surge Amid Tourist Influx

Since June 14, COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted in Himachal Pradesh, putting the state's tourist and hospitality business back on track. Now, several videos and photos highlighting the rush of tourists on Shimla's Mall Road and The Ridge have gone viral on social media. After a large number of tourists were sighted at Shimla's Ridge, on Saturday, the administration has imposed a limit on the number of people who can enter Mall Road and The Ridge.

Tourist influx in Shimla

On Saturday, the Shimla district government decided to limit the number of people entering the city because of mounting concerns about tourist influx in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak. In anticipation of a third COVID wave, the Shimla district government has issued an advisory to crowded areas to prevent the spread of Coronavirus. Important decisions on crowd control in the city have also been made. Only senior citizens will be permitted to sit on Shimla's Mall Road and The Ridge, according to the administration.

Entry may be prohibited if the number of visitors exceeds the capacity of Mall Road and The Ridge. Aditya Negi, the Deputy Commissioner of the Shimla district government made this decision after consulting with the shopkeepers and people involved in the district's tourism industry.

Negi stated, "We had a meeting with the tourism stakeholders and decisions have been taken to restrict crowd in Ridge and mall road area. We will try to avoid overcrowding. Sitting will not be allowed in that area except for the senior citizens. We have been experimenting to reduce crowd and also to implement COVID-appropriate behaviour."

Tourists surge in Shimla's Ridge amid COVID-19

Deputy Commissioner of Shimla noted, "During the past two-three days, police had launched an awareness and no challan campaign to educate people on implementing guidelines and COVID protocol. Now, the police are first making tourists and locals aware of wearing masks and maintaining social distancing. If they don't understand to abide by the law in place, then challenging is being done. To reduce the crowd from ridge area, we shall first remove sitting benches and overcrowding will not be seen likely in near future. (sic.)"

On July 10, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur appealed to the tourists to respect COVID-19 rules. Jai Ram Thakur had said, "We are concerned about the number of tourists coming to the State. Tourists are welcome here but I appeal to them to follow COVID-19 norms."

Picture Credit: @ANI/Twitter/PTI/RepresentativeImage