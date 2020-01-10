Shimla: Icicles Form In Baldeyan Due To Cold Weather Conditions In The Region

Icicles have formed in Baldeyan area of Shimla in Himachal Pradesh as the region has been reeling under intense cold weather condition for the past few weeks. Most of the high and middle hills of Himachal Pradesh, including tourist hotspots Shimla, Manali, Kufri and Dalhousie, had received fresh snowfall on Wednesday.

Snowfall in hilly areas of north India

Several high and middle hills of Himachal Pradesh, including tourist hotspots, received fresh snowfall on January 8. Even as the snowfall brought much cheer among tourists, around 150 roads were blocked in the entire state. Keylong remained the coldest place at minus 5.6 degrees Celsius.

According to the Meteorological Department, Shima received 20 cm snowfall between 5.30 pm on Tuesday and 8.30 am on Wednesday. Dalhousie in Chamba district received 35 cm snowfall, followed by Manali in Kullu district (22 cm), Kalpa in Kinnaur district (16 cm) and Lahaul-Spiti's administrative centre Keylong (8 cm), the department said.

Kharapather witnessed 60 cm snowfall, Khadrala (33 cm), Gondola (18.5 cm), Theog (12 cm), Jubbal (7.5 cm) and Pooh (5 cm) during the period. The minimum temperature in Kalpa was minus 2.8 degrees Celsius, Kufri minus 3 degrees Celsius, Manali minus 2.2 degrees Celsius, Dalhousie minus 1.4 degree Celsius and Shimla recorded minus 0.5 degree Celsius.

Shimla, Manali receive first snowfall of 2020

Shimla and Manali received the first snowfall of 2020 as the cold wave intensified across Himachal Pradesh on January 4. Manali in Kullu district received snowfall on Saturday morning, whereas state capital Shimla witnessed snowfall in the afternoon. The snowfall brought cheers on the faces of tourists and hoteliers alike.

Light snowfall (0.2 cm) occurred in Kalpa in tribal Kinnaur district, whereas some parts of the state, including Bhuntar (7.8 mm), Seobagh (6.2 mm) and Manali (1 mm) received rain, he added. Tourist destinations Manali, Dalhousie, Keylong and Kalpa shivered at sub-zero temperatures, he said. Keylong recorded the lowest temperature in the state at minus 10.5 degrees Celsius.

(with inputs from agencies)