Shimla, J&K, Uttarakhand Receive Fresh Snowfall As Mercury Dips In High-altitude Regions

Several high-altitude areas in Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, and Jammu and Kashmir have received snowfall in the last 24 hours, causing temperatures to fall across the region.
Himachal's hill queen Shimla witnessed heavy snowfall, that blocked highways and damaged some electricity infrastructure in many areas. This photograph, taken in Shimla, shows snow-covered roads.
Moreover, isolated heavy rain and snowfall may continue on February 4, throughout Himachal Pradesh. Since last night, traffic through rural Shimla in Himachal has been halted due to heavy snowfall.
Kashmir is rightly known as the "Paradise on Earth," and as the temperature drops, the Valley transforms into a white paradise with snow-capped mountains, roads, streets, houses, and trees.
The Valley's residents have been revelling at the incredible beauty of location in all its glory. Due to heavy snowfall, authorities in parts of Kashmir have suspended traffic on national highways.
On Thursday, heavy snowfall occurred in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi and Chamoli districts at high altitudes, while rains battered the lower parts, worsening frigid conditions across the state.
As snow continues to fall in the upper regions of Jammu during the chilla-i-Kallan time, some districts, notably Kulgam and Gulmarg, have been fully covered with snow.
Snowfall at Radi Top stopped the Yamunotri Highway in Uttarkashi district, while traffic along the Dehradun-Suwakholi-Lambgaon motor route was disrupted in the afternoon.
The administration in Kulgam, on the other hand, is making every effort to clear the path of snow, and the process is offering us lovely views from atop the hills.