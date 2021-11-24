Shimla Tops Niti Aayog's Sustainable Development Goals Index; Dhanbad At Bottom

Shimla has topped the NITI Aayog's Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) index towards meeting SDG indicators related to ending poverty, zero hunger, good health and well-being, quality education, gender equality among others. A total of 56 urban areas were considered for computation. Out of the 56 urban areas, Shimla topped the Index followed by Coimbatore and Chandigarh, as per the Niti Aayog's press release. 44 out of 56 urban areas are with a population of above one million. 12 are State capitals with a population of less than a million.

The UN General assembly in 2015 set the target of meeting 17 SDG goals by 2030 and the latest index measures the urban centres on 15 out of the 17 goals. On Tuesday, NITI Aayog launched the inaugural SDG Urban Index and Dashboard (2021-22). The index and dashboard (2021-22) are a result of the NITI Aayog-GIZ and BMZ collaboration focused on driving SDG localization in the cities, under the umbrella of Indo-German Development Cooperation, said a press statement by NITI Ayog.

TOP 10 urban areas include

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh)

Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu)

Chandigarh (Chandigarh)

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala)

Kochi ( Kerala)

Panaji (Goa)

Pune (Maharashtra)

Tiruchirapalli (Tamil Nadu)

Ahmedabad (Gujarat)

Nagpur (Maharashtra)

BOTTOM 10 urban areas include

Faridabad (Haryana)

Kolkata (West Bengal)

Agra (Uttar Pradesh)

Kohima (Nagaland)

Jodhpur (Rajasthan)

Patna (Bihar)

Guwahati (Assam)

Itanagar (Arunachal Pradesh)

Meerut (Uttar Pradesh)

Dhanbad (Jharkhand)

Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) Index

The SDG Urban Index and Dashboard rank 56 urban areas with 77 SDG indicators across 46 targets of the SDG framework. The data on these indicators have been sourced from official data sources such as the National Family Health Survey (NFHS), National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), U-DISE, data portals of various ministries, and other government data sources, as per the press release.

As per the Niti Aayog's statement, the index and dashboard will further strengthen SDG localization and institute robust SDG monitoring at the city level. It highlights the strengths and gaps of ULB-level data, monitoring, and reporting systems. Tools such as this index and dashboard will contribute to the creation of an ecosystem in which all stakeholders will be equipped to adopt and implement data-driven decision-making. This transformative change is quite essential, given the increasing prominence of our cities and urban areas in charting the future of development in India, according to the statement.

"Cities are fast becoming engines of growth. The SDG Urban index and dashboard, a product of an innovative partnership between NITI Aayog and GIZ, will go a long way in instituting a robust SDG monitoring system in our cities, and is a milestone step in our SDG localisation journey," Rajiv Kumar, Vice Chairman, NITI Aayog said during the launch.

